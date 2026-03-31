LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore set a $51.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

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LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $46.35 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

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LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of industrial properties across North America. The company’s portfolio consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities designed to support supply-chain and logistics operations. By focusing on long-term leasing arrangements, LXP Industrial Trust aims to provide stable income streams while delivering value to tenants through modern, well-positioned industrial space.

The firm’s primary business activities include sourcing and under-writing new property investments, overseeing development and redevelopment projects, and implementing asset-management strategies to enhance the performance of its holdings.

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