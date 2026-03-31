Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABEV. Barclays raised their target price on Ambev from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ambev from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

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Ambev Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. Ambev has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

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Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is a Brazilian-based beverage company that produces, distributes and markets a broad portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company’s core business centers on brewing and selling beer, alongside a range of soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks and other malt-based beverages. Headquartered in São Paulo, Ambev operates an integrated value chain that covers manufacturing, packaging, logistics and commercial sales to retail, on-premise and institutional customers.

The company traces its origins to the 1999 merger of two historic Brazilian breweries, and later became part of the broader global brewing group through subsequent industry consolidations.

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