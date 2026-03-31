IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.95 EPS

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.95), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 134.35% and a negative net margin of 9.47%.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 6.4%

IMCC stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.17. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IM Cannabis stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.39% of IM Cannabis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IM Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IM Cannabis

About IM Cannabis

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IM Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company based in Israel, specializing in the research, cultivation and production of cannabis-based formulations. The company holds three key licenses granted by the Israeli Ministry of Health, covering cultivation, possession and distribution of medical-grade cannabis. Its production facilities in Moshav Yizrael feature controlled-environment agriculture chambers designed to deliver consistent, high-purity cannabinoid profiles.

The company’s product portfolio includes standardized cannabis oils, distillates, vaporizer cartridges and topical preparations, all formulated under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

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