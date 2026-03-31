VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million.

VerifyMe Trading Up 0.2%

VerifyMe stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.39. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRME shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of VerifyMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VerifyMe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of VerifyMe from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VerifyMe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Institutional Trading of VerifyMe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in VerifyMe by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VerifyMe by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 158,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About VerifyMe

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) provides authentication and brand protection solutions to help companies secure products, packaging and digital credentials against counterfeiting, diversion and tampering. The company’s offerings combine physical authentication technologies—such as secure printing, invisible inks, RFID/NFC tags and direct part marking—with cloud-based software to create end-to-end track-and-trace capabilities. These integrated solutions enable customers to verify authenticity at every stage of the supply chain, from manufacturing through distribution and retail.

Key product lines include on-demand secure printers and customized label materials, embedded secure elements for item-level tagging, and a centralized data management platform that supports real-time analytics, consumer engagement and regulatory compliance.

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