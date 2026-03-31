Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMRA. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neumora Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

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Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $331.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Neumora Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.65.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,395,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,099.35. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,387 shares of company stock worth $82,647. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 89.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 301,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Neumora Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set an $8.00 price target — a large upside compared with the current price, which may support bullish sentiment. Benzinga

Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set an $8.00 price target — a large upside compared with the current price, which may support bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Company press release highlights new NMRA-511 data showing a strong clinical signal in a pre-specified subgroup (compared favorably to Rexulti/Auvelity pivotal studies) — this advances the Alzheimer’s agitation program narrative. Press Release

Company press release highlights new NMRA-511 data showing a strong clinical signal in a pre-specified subgroup (compared favorably to Rexulti/Auvelity pivotal studies) — this advances the Alzheimer’s agitation program narrative. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity (?2,812 calls) signals speculative bullish interest or hedging by traders, which can amplify intraday moves and volatility.

Unusually large call-option activity (?2,812 calls) signals speculative bullish interest or hedging by traders, which can amplify intraday moves and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and the earnings call emphasized a solid financial position and business update, helping underwrite near-term runway despite operating losses. Earnings Highlights

Q4 2025 results and the earnings call emphasized a solid financial position and business update, helping underwrite near-term runway despite operating losses. Neutral Sentiment: NMRA reported ($0.35) EPS for Q4, missing estimates by $0.01 — a small miss but notable given funding and development timelines. MarketBeat

NMRA reported ($0.35) EPS for Q4, missing estimates by $0.01 — a small miss but notable given funding and development timelines. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade commentary after KOASTAL-1 (navacaprant) failed its MDD primary endpoint has increased skepticism about the depression program’s prospects; KOASTAL-2/3 remain ongoing but outcomes are uncertain. Seeking Alpha

Analyst downgrade commentary after KOASTAL-1 (navacaprant) failed its MDD primary endpoint has increased skepticism about the depression program’s prospects; KOASTAL-2/3 remain ongoing but outcomes are uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed a Nasdaq delisting risk that could hurt liquidity, share price, and access to capital — a material risk that likely pressured sentiment and raises fundraising concerns. TipRanks

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

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