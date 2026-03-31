BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 559,586 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 26th total of 456,121 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $154.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

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BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.87). BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio is -38.10%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $39,850.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 103,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,715.44. This represents a 5.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 174.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 76.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 31.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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