FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FreeCast (Direct Listing) (NASDAQ:CAST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

FreeCast (Direct Listing) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAST opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. FreeCast has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised FreeCast (Direct Listing) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st.

FreeCast (Direct Listing) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FreeCast, Inc is a digital media and streaming-technology company that operates a platform for aggregated video content and content discovery. The company focuses on enabling consumers to find and access free, ad-supported and subscription video across connected TVs, mobile devices and the web through a unified interface. FreeCast’s offering is positioned to address fragmentation in the streaming ecosystem by simplifying discovery and centralizing access to disparate streaming sources.

Its core activities center on content aggregation, distribution and monetization tools for both end users and business partners.

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