Berenberg Bank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Price

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,067 to GBX 915 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEGRO from GBX 890 to GBX 800 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 800 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 885 to GBX 915 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 859.

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SEGRO Stock Performance

LON:SGRO traded down GBX 0.80 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 647. 11,066,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,381,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 586.85 and a 52 week high of GBX 844.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 756.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 716.40.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEGRO had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.

SEGRO Company Profile

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SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

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