Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for European Wealth Group (LON:EWG)

European Wealth Group (LON:EWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 132 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 142 target price on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.

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European Wealth Group Price Performance

About European Wealth Group

Shares of EWG traded up GBX 3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 108. The stock had a trading volume of 96,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,673,850. European Wealth Group has a 52-week low of GBX 87 and a 52-week high of GBX 135. The firm has a market cap of £747.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.90.

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Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.

Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

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