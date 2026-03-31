Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $104.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

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Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,399. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Winchester Interconnect (an Aptiv unit) launched “Modulus,” a modular connector system that integrates high?speed single?pair Ethernet and modular power for next?generation LEO satellite and other applications—this product expansion supports revenue diversification and exposure to high?growth connectivity markets. Aptiv Sees Its Subsidiary Launch Modulus

Winchester Interconnect (an Aptiv unit) launched “Modulus,” a modular connector system that integrates high?speed single?pair Ethernet and modular power for next?generation LEO satellite and other applications—this product expansion supports revenue diversification and exposure to high?growth connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries highlight Aptiv’s growth profile and valuation gap versus peers, with analysts and independent writers arguing the company has upside driven by EV/autonomy content gains and aftermarket/adjacent markets. Aptiv: Bullish About Valuation Discount And Growth Potential

Several bullish commentaries highlight Aptiv’s growth profile and valuation gap versus peers, with analysts and independent writers arguing the company has upside driven by EV/autonomy content gains and aftermarket/adjacent markets. Positive Sentiment: Research pieces continue to characterize Aptiv as a growth play (Zacks style?score coverage), reinforcing investor interest in its secular exposure to electrification and ADAS content. Here’s Why Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a Strong Growth Stock

Research pieces continue to characterize Aptiv as a growth play (Zacks style?score coverage), reinforcing investor interest in its secular exposure to electrification and ADAS content. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target on APTV from $105 to $77 while keeping an “overweight” stance—this sizable reduction narrows upside and signals more cautious near?term expectations from a major institutional analyst. Barclays Lowers Price Target

Barclays cut its price target on APTV from $105 to $77 while keeping an “overweight” stance—this sizable reduction narrows upside and signals more cautious near?term expectations from a major institutional analyst. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its target slightly from $95 to $93 but maintained an “overweight” rating—modest downward revision that still implies upside but subtracts some conviction from a prior, higher target. Wells Fargo Lowers Price Target

Aptiv Company Profile

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Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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