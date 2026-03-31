Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL)

CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 20 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s current price.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of LON:CTL traded up GBX 0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.42. CleanTech Lithium has a 1-year low of GBX 4.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 17.75. The stock has a market cap of £17.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.79.

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CleanTech Lithium Company Profile

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CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of ‘green’ lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production.

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