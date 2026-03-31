accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital Group

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 435 price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.

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accesso Technology Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

ACSO traded down GBX 9.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 242.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,891. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 324.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. accesso Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 237 and a 1-year high of GBX 550.

In related news, insider Matthew Boyle sold 10,834 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 265, for a total value of £28,710.10. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At accesso we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. We provide solutions that empower our clients to create connected guest experiences to drive their business forward

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