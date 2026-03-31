Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, December 12th. New Street Research set a $28.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 862,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $29.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Richard Beckwitt bought 20,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,496.20. The trade was a 491.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.35 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,661 shares in the company, valued at $726,556.35. The trade was a 16.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,878,000 after buying an additional 346,571 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

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