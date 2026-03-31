Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Issues Earnings Results

Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.
Careview Communications Price Performance
Shares of Careview Communications stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,679. Careview Communications has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Careview Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Careview Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Careview Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.