Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Issues Earnings Results

Careview Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Careview Communications Price Performance

Shares of Careview Communications stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 25,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,679. Careview Communications has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

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Further Reading

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; and CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system that provides a suite of hardware and software to facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

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