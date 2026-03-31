Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%.The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Sigma Lithium’s conference call:

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Sigma signed material offtakes and prepayments totaling about $146 million in 2025 (including a $96M one-year prepayment and a $50M three?year prepayment) and expects an additional $100 million prepayment to help repay shareholder debt and fund growth.

in 2025 (including a $96M one-year prepayment and a $50M three?year prepayment) and expects an additional prepayment to help repay shareholder debt and fund growth. The company generated strong cash flow (Q4 2025 cash from operations ~ $31 million ), repaid ~60% of short?term debt and ~35% of total debt in 2025, and entered 2026 with improved liquidity and further cash inflows expected in Q2.

), repaid ~60% of short?term debt and ~35% of total debt in 2025, and entered 2026 with improved liquidity and further cash inflows expected in Q2. Management created a new revenue stream by reprocessing dry?stack tailings into high?purity lithium fines (the “sustainability premium”), which materially supported revenues and cash generation (including ~ $30 million in early 2026 sales).

in early 2026 sales). Production declined 24% year?over?year to ~ 183,000 tonnes in 2025 due to a full mining restructure, and full?year revenues fell ~27%, creating near?term volume and revenue risk during the ramp?up.

in 2025 due to a full mining restructure, and full?year revenues fell ~27%, creating near?term volume and revenue risk during the ramp?up. Sigma plans rapid, capital?efficient expansion (Plant 2 commissioning targeted early 2027, ~$80M CapEx; Plant 3 ~$100M) to reach up to ~770kt capacity, with management projecting substantial free cash flow upside if ramp and prices hold.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,304. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sigma Lithium News Roundup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Sigma Lithium by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 623,832 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,041,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 419,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 42.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sigma Lithium this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sigma Lithium from an “overweight” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

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About Sigma Lithium

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Sigma Lithium Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the sustainable production of battery-grade lithium from hard rock deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Grota do Cirilo lithium project, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Grota do Cirilo comprises a fully permitted, low-altitude spodumene mine and processing plant designed to produce high-purity lithium concentrate and downstream lithium hydroxide for the global electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

Since its founding in 2018, Sigma Lithium has pursued a vertically integrated approach, overseeing each stage of production from ore extraction and beneficiation to chemical conversion.

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