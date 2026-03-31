AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.37. AleAnna shares last traded at $9.3710, with a volume of 1,198,925 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, AleAnna currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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AleAnna Trading Down 2.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at AleAnna

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $663.63 million, a P/E ratio of 247.98 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, major shareholder C John Wilder sold 91,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $348,131.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,667.79. The trade was a 75.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,557. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AleAnna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNA. Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AleAnna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AleAnna in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in AleAnna in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About AleAnna

(Get Free Report)

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

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