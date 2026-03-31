Financial Analysis: Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) versus Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Rio Tinto pays an annual dividend of $5.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Cameco pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cameco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

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Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto N/A N/A N/A Cameco 17.00% 9.35% 6.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto 0 10 4 1 2.40 Cameco 0 3 12 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rio Tinto and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rio Tinto presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.43%. Cameco has a consensus price target of $150.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Cameco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than Rio Tinto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Rio Tinto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Cameco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rio Tinto and Cameco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto $57.64 billion 1.99 $9.97 billion N/A N/A Cameco $3.48 billion 13.24 $421.96 million $0.97 109.15

Rio Tinto has higher revenue and earnings than Cameco.

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cameco beats Rio Tinto on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting. The Copper segment engages in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products and exploration activities. The Minerals segment is involved in mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock, and iron concentrate and pellets; diamond mining, sorting, and marketing; and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines; and refineries, smelters, processing plants and power, and shipping facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces CANDU reactor fuel bundles and other reactor components. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. The Westinghouse segment engages in the manufacture of nuclear reactor technology original equipment. This segment provides products and services to commercial utilities and government agencies; and outage and maintenance services, engineering support, instrumentation and controls equipment, plant modification, and components and parts to nuclear reactors. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

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