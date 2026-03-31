Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 million. Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

Vox Royalty Stock Up 7.1%

VOXR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 380,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a P/E ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 0.25. Vox Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

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Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 160.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vox Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vox Royalty in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Vox Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on VOXR

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. is a mining royalty and streaming company that acquires interest in precious and base metal projects around the world. By investing in royalty and metal stream agreements, the company provides non-dilutive financing to exploration and mining operators in exchange for a percentage of production revenue or metal offtake. This model allows Vox Royalty to build a steady cash-flow profile without the operational risks and capital expenditures associated with direct mine ownership.

Since its founding in 2018 and subsequent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, Vox Royalty has assembled a diversified portfolio of royalty and stream interests covering gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel and other battery metals.

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