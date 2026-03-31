Short Interest in WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY) Declines By 14.8%

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,187 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the February 26th total of 1,393 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 13.06% of WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.3%

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. 3,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081. WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

About WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund

The WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in both investment-grade and high-yield municipal debt securities with an average duration between five and ten years. It focuses on securities expected to mature or have an option to be called or tendered within 15 years.

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