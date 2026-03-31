Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $157.11 and last traded at $158.3340. 3,710,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,735,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.66.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 28,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $4,350,957.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 53,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,916.23. This represents a 34.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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