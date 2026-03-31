Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Shares Up 8.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA – Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 11,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 233,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DMRA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore assumed coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $6,574,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Remedium Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $2,772,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company developing small?molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company’s research focuses on inhibiting galectin?3, an extracellular carbohydrate?binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase?like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin?3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin?3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

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