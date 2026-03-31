Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Update

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 774,578 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the February 26th total of 904,811 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Seer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seer in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 685.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEER. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Seer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Seer Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 109,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,747. Seer has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 443.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Seer

(Get Free Report)

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer’s platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company’s flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

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