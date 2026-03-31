Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.9%

HPP stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 367,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $329.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 69.12%.The business had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

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Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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