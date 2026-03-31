Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $11.63. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR shares last traded at $11.6920, with a volume of 16,016 shares changing hands.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.