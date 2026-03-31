ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.60. ANA shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 51,450 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of ANA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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ANA Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ANA had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion.

About ANA

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All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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