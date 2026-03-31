Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Director Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director David Raines sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total value of C$113,162.14. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,651 shares in the company, valued at C$375,500.58. This represents a 23.16% decrease in their position.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

PHX traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,514. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22.

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PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of C$183.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services News Roundup

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (?C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (?C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Director Sells

Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (?C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (?C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation.

Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ?C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller.

Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ?C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller. Negative Sentiment: Collectively these disposals (?C$1.34M) increase supply and may amplify downward pressure given today’s weaker price action and higher-than-average volume; while insider selling can be for personal/liquidity reasons, the size and timing raise market concern.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting PHX Energy Services this week:

PHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.13.

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PHX Energy Services Company Profile

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PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

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