PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Insider Craig Brown Sells 50,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) insider Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,453.75. This represents a 27.83% decrease in their position.

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. 348,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,514. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$6.64 and a 1-year high of C$14.17. The firm has a market cap of C$597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22.

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PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$183.89 million during the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

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PHX Energy Services News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PHX Energy Services this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (?C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (?C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Director Sells

Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (?C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (?C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation.

Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ?C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller.

Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ?C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller. Negative Sentiment: Collectively these disposals (?C$1.34M) increase supply and may amplify downward pressure given today’s weaker price action and higher-than-average volume; while insider selling can be for personal/liquidity reasons, the size and timing raise market concern.

About PHX Energy Services

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PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

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