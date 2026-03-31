PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Director Myron Arthur Tetreault Sells 5,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.62, for a total value of C$68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$136,200. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Myron Arthur Tetreault also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 30th, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.84, for a total value of C$8,304.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 3,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.61, for a total value of C$46,274.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 4,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.63, for a total transaction of C$54,520.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Myron Arthur Tetreault sold 6,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.69, for a total transaction of C$82,140.00.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 2.1%

PHX traded down C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.16. 348,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,514. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.62. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.17.

Key Stories Impacting PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$183.89 million for the quarter. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2397516 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting PHX Energy Services this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (?C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (?C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Director Sells

Multiple insiders sold material blocks: Craig Brown sold 50,000 shares (?C$687,500, a 27.83% cut to his stake) and director David Raines sold 8,333 shares (?C$113,162, a 23.16% stake reduction). Large, concentrated disposals from insiders can be perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation.

Jeffery John Shafer executed several sales over the week totaling 26,300 shares (~C$361,738 in proceeds across trades on Mar 26, 27 and 30), representing a ~9.8% reduction from his prior holdings — another sign of insider distribution rather than accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ?C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller.

Director Myron A. Tetreault sold a series of smaller tranches (total 13,000 shares, ?C$177k) across Mar 30–31, reducing his holding by over 33% to 10,000 shares — notable percentage cuts even if dollar amounts are smaller. Negative Sentiment: Collectively these disposals (?C$1.34M) increase supply and may amplify downward pressure given today’s weaker price action and higher-than-average volume; while insider selling can be for personal/liquidity reasons, the size and timing raise market concern.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.13.

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About PHX Energy Services

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PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia. The services provided by the company includes directional drilling and motor rentals, survey management, gyro surveying and stream services. Geographically, the company operates in Canada, United States, and International.

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