Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.21. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 1,209 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $696.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 574.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) is a U.S.-based coal company focused on the exploration, development and production of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations encompass both surface and underground mining in the central Appalachian Basin, where it seeks to capitalize on the region’s high-quality, low-ash coal reserves. Ramaco’s product portfolio includes metallurgical coking coal used in steelmaking, as well as steam coal for power generation, with an emphasis on meeting the exacting specifications of industrial customers.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ramaco Resources has assembled a strategic acreage position in southern West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.

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