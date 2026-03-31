Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $11.66. Pan Pacific International shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 1,527 shares changing hands.

Pan Pacific International Trading Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.01.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

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Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

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