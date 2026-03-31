Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $620.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $500.00 to $620.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

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Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of STX traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.81. The stock had a trading volume of 973,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,605. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $459.84. The firm has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.12 and its 200 day moving average is $309.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. This represents a 86.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,635 shares of company stock worth $44,430,443. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology News Summary

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About Seagate Technology

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Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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