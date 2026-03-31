ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.06, but opened at $37.56. ASMPT shares last traded at $38.2072, with a volume of 3,929 shares changing hands.

ASMPT Stock Down 1.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

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About ASMPT

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ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

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