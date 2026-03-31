Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,889,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,348 shares.The stock last traded at $29.1970 and had previously closed at $29.26.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 711,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 494,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 326,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 485,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

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