American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Announces Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 8.8%

AMS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 12,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.11.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

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