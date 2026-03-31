MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $16.45. MINISO Group shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 173,231 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

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MINISO Group Trading Up 5.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in MINISO Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

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MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

Further Reading

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