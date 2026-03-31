Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.38, but opened at $61.71. Rocket Lab shares last traded at $60.7120, with a volume of 4,411,601 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $2,001,477.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 421,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,346,033.41. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,807,614 shares of company stock worth $136,326,621. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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