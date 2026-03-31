JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,485 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 26th total of 33,318 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 4,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.64.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield. JVAL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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