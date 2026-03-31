American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.8792. American Bitcoin shares last traded at $0.8140, with a volume of 2,994,203 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABTC shares. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of American Bitcoin in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of American Bitcoin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Bitcoin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

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American Bitcoin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $742.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). American Bitcoin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 46.41%.The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Bitcoin Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other American Bitcoin news, Director Justin Mateen bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,524,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,724.25. This represents a 248.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Busch bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,398,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,821.25. This trade represents a 5.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,198,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,100. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Bitcoin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTC. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Bitcoin by 1,031.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Bitcoin in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Bitcoin in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

American Bitcoin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

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