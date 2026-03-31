Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $113.88 to $117.36 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.70.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. 244,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,265. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

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Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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