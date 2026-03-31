VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 448,226 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 26th total of 362,732 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMAH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. 311,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,344. The company has a market cap of $663.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Company Profile

The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of securities selected from Berkshire Hathaway positions, while employing a covered call strategy. Index constituents primarily consist of US large-cap stocks OMAH was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

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