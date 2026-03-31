Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $756.46 and last traded at $760.00. 468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $787.26.

Mitsui & Co. Trading Down 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $723.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

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Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $8.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by ($1.05). Mitsui & Co. had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.13%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.94 billion. Mitsui & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-1.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITSY) is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan’s largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company’s core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

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