Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:JMID)

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JMID – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0306 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 4,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The company has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

About Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth through investments in mid-cap US stocks exhibiting growth characteristics. JMID was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

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