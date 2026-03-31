Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1683 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 29.2% increase from Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSIX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.24.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (QSIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index composed of the stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index, long positions in Nasdaq 100 Dividend futures, and US Treasurys. The objective is to provide 600% of the ordinary yield of the Nasdaq-100 Index in exchange for reduced participation in its price performance. QSIX was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by Pacer.

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