Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIXGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1683 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 29.2% increase from Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSIX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.32. Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.25% of Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq 100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (QSIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index composed of the stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index, long positions in Nasdaq 100 Dividend futures, and US Treasurys. The objective is to provide 600% of the ordinary yield of the Nasdaq-100 Index in exchange for reduced participation in its price performance. QSIX was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by Pacer.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF (NASDAQ:QSIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus Nasdaq-100 Dividend Multiplier 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.