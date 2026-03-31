Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 39.2% increase from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $9.16.

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About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

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Further Reading

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

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