Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Valeo S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 3,336 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLEEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Valeo Trading Up 6.6%

About Valeo

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

Valeo is a global automotive supplier headquartered in the Paris region, with its American depositary shares trading OTC under the symbol VLEEY. Founded in France in the early 20th century, the company has grown to serve original equipment manufacturers, automakers and the aftermarket with a comprehensive portfolio of mobility solutions. Valeo’s mission centers on providing innovative systems and components that enhance vehicle performance, safety and environmental sustainability.

The company operates across four main business segments.

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