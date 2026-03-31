Short Interest in Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA) Increases By 27.8%

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 95,697 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the February 26th total of 74,885 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,649 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logistic Properties of the Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Logistic Properties of the Americas by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Logistic Properties of the Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Logistic Properties of the Americas Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 12,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,158. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 6.12.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas ( NYSEAMERICAN:LPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logistic Properties of the Americas had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company’s portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

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