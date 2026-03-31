Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,169,723 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 26th total of 9,397,401 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,567,956 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Evolv Technologies Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of EVLV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. 3,009,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.44 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. Analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVLV

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $468,032.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,201.10. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 253,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,326 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.