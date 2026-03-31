CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $135.10 and last traded at $133.7670. Approximately 7,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 66,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered CVR Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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CVR Partners Trading Down 6.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.28%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 1,888.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, L.P. (NYSE: UAN) is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership’s operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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