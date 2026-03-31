Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $19.18. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 1,320 shares.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 6.2%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

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Tate & Lyle Company Profile

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Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) is a global provider of food and beverage ingredients, specializing in sweeteners, texturants and stabilizers. The company develops and supplies a diverse portfolio of products designed to enhance taste, texture and nutritional value for food and beverage manufacturers. Key offerings include high-intensity sweeteners, soluble and insoluble fibers, specialty starches and acidulants.

Operating through two main business units—Food & Beverage Solutions and Primary Products—Tate & Lyle serves a wide range of end markets.

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