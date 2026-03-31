First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.51. First Pacific shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,512 shares traded.

First Pacific Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

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First Pacific Company Profile

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First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm’s strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific’s principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia’s largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

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